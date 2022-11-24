SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) has shared more details about the shed fire that sent two people to the hospital on Thanksgiving.
Initially, Spokane County Fire District #9 (SCFD9) responded to a possible illegal burn call at cul-de-sac on N. Mayhew in the Valley. A separate call to 911 was made shortly after, and additional units from SVFD were sent to the scene.
The smoke investigation revealed a shed on fire in a backyard, with a man severely burned. The call was upgraded to a working fire, and a second ambulance was called in as well.
While initial reports indicated the fire spread to the neighbor's shop, SVFD says that is not the case. While the fence between the properties was destroyed by the fire and the shop was at risk, firefighters were able to prevent the shop from catching fire. The neighbors had moved their small plane from the shop just in case. Firefighters were able to put the blaze out quickly.
SVFD and the first arriving AMR crew began treating the man, noting he had burnt clothing and his legs had severe burns. The fire chief on scene told our reporter the injuries were potentially life-threatening. Crews worked to stabilize him, and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
A woman at the home also had minor burns. First responders evaluated, stabilized, and transported her to hospital for treatment as well.
No firefighters or emergency crews were injured, and the two burned homeowners were the only reported injuries.
SVFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The shed is a total loss, but they have not determined the total cost of damages.
Last updated on Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.
A fire that began in an elderly couple's shed has injured two people, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD).
Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, a large number of units responded to a caller who reported a fire that began in their neighbor's shed spread had spread to their shop. At the scene, they explained a small plane had been stored in the shop, and they had removed it when they noticed the fire spreading.
SVFD said the older couple was injured in the incident. The man has life-threatening injuries, and the woman has minor injuries. Both were transported to hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, as is the full extent of the damage.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!