ORONDO, Wash. - The Douglas County Fire District 4 says 13 people were involved in a three-vehicle head-on collision Sunday afternoon on Highway 97 north of Orondo, with two people being declared dead at the scene.
According to DCFD4, first units on scene found the crash involved three vehicles, one boat and a camp trailer. Each of the vehicles involved were severely damaged: a truck had flipped on its top, the boat was off its trailer, and the camp trailer was over a guardrail.
First responders began rendering aid immediately to 13 victims in the crash. Two victims required extrication with the jaws of life tools.
Eleven people were treated at the scene and transported to Central Washington Hospital. Two people were declared deceased at the scene.
Washington State Patrol says a PUD power pole was struck and was leaning over the roadway following the collision. WSP is investigating the crash.
Departments responding to the scene included Orondo Fire, Chelan Fire, Ballard Ambulance, Waterville Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff and WSP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.