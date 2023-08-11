SPOKANE, Wash. — Two have died in a three car crash near east Trent Avenue.
Around 3:20 p.m., law enforcement was called to a extrication crash near 4620 East Trent Avenue.
As crews got on scene, there were three cars involved and have confirmed that two have died at the scene due to their injuries.
Trent Avenue is blocked from Havana all the way to Waldo. Both lanes are blocked off as the Major Crimes Unit, drones and drug recognition experts arrive on scene.
1 has currently been detained for impaired driving.
Crews at this time do not know when Trent will be reopened.
This is an ongoing investigation, updates will become available as we know more.
** There is a Spokane Indians game tonight at 7 p.m. If you normally take Trent to the stadium, you will want to turn south on Fancher instead. This is in the case that Trent may still be closed due to the crash.