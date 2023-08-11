SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people died in a three-car crash near east Trent Avenue Friday evening.
Around 3:20 p.m., Spokane police were called to a serious crash on the 4600 block of East Trent Avenue.
When crews got on scene, there were three cars involved. A spokesperson for the Spokane Police Department confirmed two people died at the scene due to their injuries.
Trent Avenue was blocked from Havana all the way to Waldo for several hours while police investigated. The road opened shortly before 9 p.m.
One person was detained for impaired driving; however, police could not confirm if they were arrested and charged.