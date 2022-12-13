TRAFFIC ALERT GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

SPOKANE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 is back open near Sprague Avenue in Spokane after a crash blocked the left two lanes.

Last Updated: Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

The left two lanes of westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, you should expect long delays. 

