SPOKANE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 is back open near Sprague Avenue in Spokane after a crash blocked the left two lanes.
Last Updated: Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
The left two lanes of westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, you should expect long delays.
The left two lanes of WB I-90 near Sprague Avenue in Spokane are blocked due to a multi-vehicle collision. Expect long delays. pic.twitter.com/LBI98JnLyZ— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 14, 2022