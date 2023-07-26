MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two men have been arrested after shooting two victims near Moses Lake, where detectives then found an illegal marijuana grow operation on the property.
On July 24 around 4:00 a.m., the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Moses Lake Police Department and Ephrata Police Department were called to the 14000 Block of Rd C northeast. They were told two suspects sustained gunshot wounds.
While they were on scene, the victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
A 49-year-old man from Hillsboro, Ore. and a 38-year-old man from Yelm, Wash. were both arrested and booked into Grant County Jail for assault in the second degree and robbery in the first degree. They are both being held on $1,000,000 million bail.
As detectives arrived on scene they found an illegal marijuana grown operation on the property where the incident occurred. Members of the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team investigated the drug operation.
The Bureau of Reclamation, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Ecology removed the illegal grow operation. More than 5,000 marijuana plants were removed and more than 1,200 pounds of processed marijuana was taken.
Detectives also found a AR style ghost gun on the property along with numerous chemicals and fertilizers.
The street value of the marijuana taken by law enforcement is more than $9 million. At this time, the investigation is ongoing.
If you suspect an illicit grow operation, please contact INET at (509) 754-2011 ext. 2395 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.