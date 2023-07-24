COLFAX, Wash. - Two motorcycles driving in tandem crashed near the entrance of Steptoe Butte State Park on Sunday, sending both riders to hospital.
According to Whitman County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Hume Rd. on the afternoon of July 23. First responders arrived to the scene and found the drivers and their motorcycles in a ditch on the side of the road.
Initial findings suggest the riders were driving in tandem when the one on the outside turned into the driver on the inside, causing them both to veer off the roadway and into the ditch.
One driver appeared to have a broken arm and minor abrasions and was transported via ambulance for treatment. The second driver had suspected head, back, and neck injuries, along with possibly broken ribs and minor abrasions. He was taken to hospital via Life Flight with serious injuries.