2 people dead in trailer fire in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, Wash. - Two people were found dead in a trailer fire in Priest River on Nov. 20.
The Priest River Police Department responded early Sunday morning to a fire call. When they arrived on scene the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. The remains of two people were found in the trailer.
At this time The Priest River Police Department is working with the Bonner County Coroner are working to identify the victims in this case. The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Priest River Police Department in investigating the cause of the fire.