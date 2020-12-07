A chair on a chairlift at 49 Degrees North Mountain Reort fell from the line on Saturday.
According to the Spokesman-Review, two people were on the chair when it detached from the line on Chair 1 lift.
Both were treated by the ski patrol for minor injuries.
The lift was stopped for about 20 minutes to assess the situation before the rest of the guests were able to be safely unloaded, the resort said.
Chair 1 will be closed until further notice as the resort investigates the mechanical issue, the resort said.
