SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - Investigators are on scene near 8th and Havana in Spokane Valley investigating a shooting.
The Spokane Sheriff's department says early Wednesday morning, around 1am, a group of people were standing a driveway near 8th and Havana when they were confronted by a second group of people.
Investigators say shots were fired and a man and woman were hit. Both drove themselves to the hospital for treatment and are expected to recover.
Deputies say they don't think this was a random shooting.
They will be on scene investigating for several hours.
