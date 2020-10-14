SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - Investigators are on scene near 8th and Havana in Spokane Valley investigating a shooting. 

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - Investigators are on scene near 8th and Havana in Spokane Valley investigating a shooting. 

The Spokane Sheriff's department says early Wednesday morning, around 1am, a group of people were standing a driveway near 8th and Havana when they were confronted by a second group of people. 

Investigators say shots were fired and a man and woman were hit. Both drove themselves to the hospital for treatment and are expected to recover. 

Deputies say they don't think this was a random shooting. 

They will be on scene investigating for several hours. 

Tags