RATHDRUM, Idaho - Fire officials have confirmed they are on scene of a helicopter crash outside of Rathdrum. The approximate location is Highway 41 and Wyoming Ave.
Kootenai Fire and and Northern Lake Firefighters are on scene. The helicopter was fully engulfed in flames.
The incident commander on scene tells KHQ two people were on board but both survived and have non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses say the helicopter was having obvious trouble shortly before the crash. Fire crews say this could impact power in the area.
First responders are asking the public to please avoid the area.
