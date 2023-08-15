SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash on the I-90/US-195 interchange tore out the guardrail and seriously injured two people, closing the roadway overnight. Two others involved in the incident who fled the scene on foot have now been located, and the highways are fully reopened.
According to Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred just before midnight on Aug. 14. Upon investigation, WSP determine the two cars were travelling close together westbound on I-90 at high speed. The vehicle behind passed in front of the other and exited onto US-195. One of the vehicles struck the guardrail and rolled onto its roof, while the other continued across the ramp and struck the bridge abutment.
The occupants in one of the vehicles were seriously injured and transported to hospital for treatment. They were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The occupants of the other vehicle initially fled the scene on foot. However, investigators were able to make contact with them and are interviewing them for more information.
It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved. At this stage of the investigation, it is unclear who will be charged and what the charges will be.
The roadway reopened shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Updated: Aug. 15 at 9:30 a.m.
