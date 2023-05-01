SPOKANE, Wash. - One person is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot at while driving on Spokane's South Hill.
Just before 2:30 p.m. on May. 1, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of two shootings within one minute of each other near 29th Avenue.
In one report, the driver was hit. They sustained non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be okay. SPD says no one was hit in the second shooting, but the car was damaged.
SPD investigating an incident on 29th Ave between S Grand Blvd and S Pittsburg St. The road is closed. Please find alternate routes.— Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) May 1, 2023
According to SPD, these shootings appear random. The victims say they were shot at while driving and don't know the suspect.
Out of an abundance of caution, several schools in the area were placed on a brief lockdown. This includes Roosevelt, Hutton, Jefferson, Hamblen, and Sacajawea. All lockdowns have been lifted.
29th is being shut down between Perry and Manito Boulevard as SPD continues to investigate.
If you have any information about these shootings and have not already talked to police, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.