SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane Transit buses have been taken out of service due to reports of a bedbug infestation.
To ensure that the bugs are killed, these buses have been sealed and will be treated chemically. With this they will be put in high heat booths where STA paints buses and dries them with heat.
STA closed and sealed the bathroom at the Hastings Park-and Ride north of the Division Y for treatment as well.
Before they open the buses, they will be using trained dogs to inspect its entire fleet for any other sign of activity "out of an abundance of caution," said Carly Cortright, chief communications and customer service officer for STA.
The infestation was reported within the two weeks, the routes the buses traveled on could not be specified because their routes changed daily.
Bedbugs are not known to carry disease but they are very had to get rid of once they have infested an area. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, their bites can cause irritation and possibly infection if people scratch.
Operations at STA have not been affected by the bedbug infestation.