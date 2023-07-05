SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies located a stolen vehicle after receiving a Flock notification. The vehicle was occupied by two suspects who have been arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two warrants.
On June 30, deputies received a Flock Automatic License Plate Reader notification for a possible reported stolen vehicle that was traveling on W. Deno Road.
Deputies say a white Chevrolet Travers traveling east matched the Flock notification. They began following the vehicle which drove into a residential driveway.
As the deputies approached the vehicle they saw a 23-year-old man in the front passenger seat and a 30-year-old woman in the back passenger seat.
The woman told deputies that they were traveling to the casino in an unrelated friend's vehicle when the owner left them stranded on Rambo Road. They eventually were offered a ride from a random man in the Travers. Then they drove for two hours before pulling into the driveway.
The woman seemed to have trouble explaining what occurred throughout the evening and the description of the man who picked them up.
The man told deputies that they took the bus to Walmart where they were picked up by a friend who was driving the Travers. They then drove for 30 minutes prior to being contacted by the deputies. But after saying this, he changed up his story.
Both gave different descriptions of the person who gave them a ride and the timelines of their stories did not line up.
After checking their names in a database, deputies found that the man had two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.
The woman was charged for possession of a stolen motor vehicles and was released on her own recognizance after appearing before a Spokane County Court Commissioner.
The man was booked for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and his two warrants for criminal trespassing in the first degree and trespassing in the second degree. He remains in custody with a bond set at $1,250 by the court.
The vehicle was returned to the registered owner.