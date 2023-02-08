KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A shelter-in-place warning for Kootenai County residents in the Latour Creek and Buckner Road area was lifted Wednesday afternoon.
The warning was issued by Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) after two suspects fled from pursuit by Kootenai County deputies.
The details leading up to the pursuit have not been released at this time, however the suspects exited the vehicle and continued fleeing on foot. Believing the suspects to be armed, residents in the area were asked to stay indoors and seal off entrances on their properties.
Just before 2 p.m., SCSO announced one man and one woman were apprehended successfully, and there was no further danger to the public expected.
Updated on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.
Two suspects were fleeing from Kootenai County deputies when they exited their vehicle to continue running on foot. One suspect was confirmed to be wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
For updates as the situation unfolds, follow SCSO on their Facebook page.