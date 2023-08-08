SPOKANE, Wash. — This morning, two suspects were taken into custody for vehicle prowling and stolen credit cards following a SWAT standoff at an apartment complex in Spokane.
Today around 6:40 a.m., vehicle prowling was reported at the MUV Fitness on S. Regal in Spokane. The victims credit cards and handgun were stolen.
At 7:50 a.m., the stolen credit cards were used at a Wal-Mart in Airway Heights. An officer responded on scene and looked at surveillance footage at Wal-Mart and MUV Fitness.
The footage revealed that the suspects at each location were the same.
The Spokane Police Department provided assistance to safely take both suspects into custody without an incident.
A 26-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were taken to Spokane County Jail and were charged with multiple felonies.
This is still an ongoing investigation, updates will come when more information becomes available.