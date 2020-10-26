BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - On Friday, U.S. Border Patrol agents seized five duffle bags of narcotics valued at $2.16 million at the Canadian border in Idaho.
According to the U.S. Border Patrol, agents were alerted of suspicious activity on a remote forest service road where they located two people.
As the agents approached the two people, they fled into Canada.
The agents located two duffle bags that contained 84 pounds of cocaine and 198 pounds of methamphetamine.
The two suspects who fled into Canada were apprehended by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
“Cocaine and Methamphetamine are ravaging our communities,” stated Acting Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller. “Border Patrol agents are committed to preventing dangerous drugs and associated crime from destroying families and communities on both sides of the border.”
