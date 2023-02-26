HAYDEN, Idaho. - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) have arrested two teens after deputies say they went on an armed burglary crime spree in Hayden.
Around 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 26, Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of two suspicious men checking car doors in a driveway near the Broadmoore Estates neighborhood. When deputies arrived, the men fled but were found in bushes after a short chase.
When being arrested, deputies discovered a loaded gun that had just been stolen from nearby car. Investigators found that there are at least 20 victims in the area.
The teens were arrested with several burglary, theft and weapon charges.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind you to secure your vehicles and ensure safe and proper storage of firearms. If you believe that you were a victim in this incident, please contact KCSO.