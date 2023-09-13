SPOKANE, Wash. - Two teens were arrested on suspicion of having significant involvement in a string of Kia thefts and stolen Ring Doorbell Cameras earlier this year.
Investigators believe the teens were involved in a two-day crime spree where four vehicles and ten Ring Cameras were stolen. The teens are also accused of throwing a Ring Camera through the front window of a house, breaking a car window and multiple other prowling incidents.
On Sept. 7, a newly formed Kia/Hyundai Auto Theft Task Force in partnership with the Spokane Police Department (SPD), arrested the 13 and 14 year-old. Two other 14-year-olds have also been taken into custody in relation to these crimes.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and SPD, the cumulative total for these four suspects is 26 felonies, ten misdemeanors, and one misdemeanor crime. These charges include robbery, vehicle and attempted vehicle theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, first and third-degree malicious mischief, possession of another's ID and possession of burglary tools.
SCSO and SPD formed the Kia/Hyundai Auto Theft Task Force to address the uptick in crime involving stolen vehicles and Ring Cameras.
"These crimes are a huge disruption to the lives of those whose vehicles are stolen, costing them thousands of dollars in repairs and affecting their - and the communities - insurance rates, which are partially based on crime rates," said Julie Humphreys, the Public Safety Communication Manager for SPD.
If you own a Kia/Hyundai without a push-to-start button, law enforcement recommends you contact your dealership to see if there is a free dealer update for your vehicle. SPD said some victims of car theft have placed air tags or other GPS location devices in their cars, helping officers and deputies locate the stolen vehicle quickly.
If you have a Ring Camera or other surveillance that has been stolen, please report it to Crime Check at 509-456-2233. SPD says many of these thefts are being shared on neighborhood sites. SPD and SCSO urge you to inform law enforcement so they can conduct a proper investigation. You should also report any stolen vehicles.