ASOTIN, Wash. - Two teenagers were thrown from a vehicle in a rollover crash on Monday, just south of Asotin.
The crash was reported just south of Asotin at around 4:30 p.m. First responders from Asotin, Lewiston, Asotin County Sheriff's Office, and Asotin County Fire District 1 arrived to the scene and found a rolled truck with the teenage girl pinned beneath it.
Firefighters and deputies managed to free her leg from the wreckage, and she and the driver of the vehicle, a teenage boy, were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to ACFD1, the road was closed for over two hours while crews were on scene. The incident remains under investigation, but alcohol and speed may have been involved.