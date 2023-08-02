SPOKANE, Wash. - New details regarding a shooting and vehicle fire in west Spokane have been released by Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation is in its initial stages, and all information is preliminary at this time. The findings and details of the case may change as it unfolds.
According to SCSO, a shooting was reported at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 on the 7900 block of west Mission Road. Two victims were found shot on scene and were transported to hospital for evaluation and treatment. SCSO said both victims were in serious condition but are believed to be stable at this time.
The caller told detectives the victims had met the suspects at a casino and were giving them a ride when they were shot. The suspects than stole the victim's white SUV and fled the scene.
Around a half-hour later at 8:30 a.m., dispatch received a report of a car on fire on west Elliott Drive. Spokane Fire Department and police arrived and confirmed the vehicle matched the description of the SUV the suspects used to flee the shooting. Investigators believe the incidents are related but have not yet confirmed it.
Two suspects are believed to be involved in the shooting, and a search is ongoing.
SCSO, SPD, Major Crimes Unit, and Spokane County Forensic Unit are investigating both incidents.
Once again, SCSO warns this is all preliminary information based on initial investigation and reports. More details will be released as they become available.
Updated: Aug. 2 at 11:15 a.m.
