RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) are currently investigating the death of a two-year-old boy in Rathdrum.
Around 5:20 p.m. on July 9, ISP detectives were called to look into the death of a toddler in the 1500 block of N. Gray St.
The family of the toddler called 911 after finding the boy in a hot car.
Rathdrum Police responded to the residence and attempted emergency lifesaving measures.
At this time, ISP detectives believe that the toddler may have been playing outside before he was found by family members in a car outside the residence.
The temperature during that time of day was around 92 degrees.
The Kootenai County's Coroner's Office will release information on the cause and manner of death.
The incident remains under investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.