OLDTOWN, Idaho. - The 2-year-old boy involved in a crash that killed his 3-year-old sister in Oldtown is now out of the hospital, his family told KHQ.
Their grandmother was also hurt in the crash and is now recovering from a broken shoulder.
Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.
In the blink of an eye, a 3-year-old girl’s life ended after she was struck by a car near the safety of her own home.
Scarlett Jensen died on Saturday and her 2-year-old brother Henry was in the PICU at Sacred Heart. In an update from family Monday night, KHQ learned Henry was released from the PICU and is now in another part of the hospital.
Their grandmother, who was also hit by the car, is suffering from a broken shoulder. Today, the children’s grandfather, Jim Patton, shared memories of Scarlett.
"It is a blessing we had Scarlett, she had the perfect life, just surrounded and filled with love every day,” Patton said.
Patton stood on a private dirt road expressing his thoughts, the dirt road where Scarlett, Henry, and his ex-wife were hit by a revving car.
"A piece of my soul is gone,” Patton said.
All he can do now is pray for his grandson Henry’s recovery, who is suffering from multiple injuries, including eight broken ribs, a fractured spine, broken clavicle, a broken jaw, and more.
“He’s a tough boy,” Patton said.
As for Scarlett, Patton said she had the prettiest smile.
"So full of life, so full of love,” he said. “Such a smart little girl."
The three-year-old had just started school. She was happy and loved, she was making new friends every day. She had a big soccer game coming up on Saturday.
"She kicked a goal the week before, she was so excited,” Patton said.
But Scarlett did not make it to that game. Before she was killed, Scarlett, Henry, and their grandma were doing what they usually do on a sunny Saturday; going for a walk to get ice cream.
"Their grandmother was walking them in a stroller down to McDonald's to get ice cream, they made it safe all the way to McDonald's and came back,” Patton said. “It was a warm afternoon, and they were coming back home."
Back to their quiet home, their backyard waiting for them at the end of their private road. Patton said Scarlett and Henry wanted to get out of their strollers to pick flowers, yellow and purple ones. This was something they loved to do.
"When their grandma heard the revving engine and the car coming up, she turned around and tried to wave them off, she tried to push the children out of the way,” Patton said.
It happened so fast; a Chevy Tahoe struck all three, killing Scarlett on scene. Her brother left fighting for his life, as their grandma was knocked unconscious. The driver of the car fled on foot, leaving the family in the dirt.
"How do you do that? How do you walk away from suffering?” Patton asked.
According to authorities, the driver was eventually found by local police and was taken to a hospital due to his own injuries.
The driver is 23 years old and is from Newport. Idaho State Police are continuing this investigation.
However, what is an investigation to the police, is a painful loss to Scarlett’s family. The grief of the Jensen family, along with other family members and friends, is unimaginable.
Patton said the community has come forward with so much support and love, helping ease this family through a devastating chapter in their lives.
"We'll have Scarlett in our hearts, with us, around us, forever,” Patton said.
To further support the family, a GoFundMe has been set up. Click here to donate.