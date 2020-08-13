TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Ronja, who was killed in the line of duty overnight.
Tacoma PD says K9 Ronja was shot during the pursuit and capture of an armed suspect being sought for a homicide earlier Wednesday in Tacoma.
The 2-year-old purebred German Shepherd had served with TPD for eight months on training and on patrol.
"K9 Ronja’s death is heartbreaking for her handler and our department," TPD said. "K9s hold a very special place in our hearts – their loyalty, bravery, and dedication is inspiring. K9 Ronja sacrificed herself to save the life of her partner and her fellow officers. Ronja was her given name in the Czech Republic and it means 'bringing victory.' To us, Ronja will forever mean bringing valor. And for that we are eternally grateful."
