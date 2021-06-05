UPDATE: JUNE 5 AT 6:00 P.M.
Fire crews are now in the mop-up phase.
MLFD said the fire was burning in two separate areas and climbed a bluff.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
OSBORN BAY, Wash. - A 20-acre fire is under investigation in Osborn Bay near the Osborn Bay Campground, according to Moses Lake Fire Department (MLFD).
Some people jumped into the bay, seeking safety from the fire, but have now been pulled out to safety.
There are multiple fire agencies on the scene, including two helicopters.
The fire is not currently a threat to any buildings.
Fire crews said there's no estimation on containment yet.
This is a developing story.