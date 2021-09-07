KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -- 20 Army Medical Professionals have been assigned to Kootenai Health to assist the hospital in treating the high number of patients with COVID-19.
At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 60 military personnel split into three 20-person teams and were assigned to three states-- Idaho, Arkansas, and Alabama. The goal for this assignment is to support civilian healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients in local hospitals.
“This is the first time Department of Defense medical assets have deployed to support both Idaho and Arkansas during the pandemic,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH commander. “We are proud to be called upon to support our local, state, and federal partners there, and in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, in this whole-of-government response.”
The military medical personnel include nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors.
Kootenai Health has seen a concerning increase in the number of patients being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 in recent months.