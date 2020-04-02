Authorities say two people were ejected from a car during a crash on Highway 95 north of Athol, killing one of them and requiring the other to be airlifted to a hospital.
According to Idaho State Police, a green Mazda Millenia was traveling northbound on US-95 at milepost 452 north of Athol around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. The vehicle was occupied by 24-year-old Angel M. Thomas of Hayden and 20-year-old Dalton C. Felts of Athol.
While negotiating a right-hand curve, the vehicle lost control and slid off the east shoulder, overturning and ejecting both occupants. Felts was pronounced dead at the scene, while Thomas was airlifted to Kootenai Health.
According to ISP, neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt. Next of kin has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.
