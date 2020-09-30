BREAKING: A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Sunset Hill Apartments west of downtown Spokane. According to officials, the fire started on the first floor and spread to the third and is left more than 10 people without a place to call home.
Officials said there were no injures.
People who lived in the building said they got a knock on the door the get out, and when they did, they got out fast. Residents of the complex said neighbors were knocking on doors making sure everybody knew that there was a fire and they needed to get out.
One couple, Mariah Ford and Jordan Bradley, both 20-year-olds, went into their apartment and found nothing left. The couple said their unit on the third floor got the worst of the damage and that nothing was salvageable. They also said they don't have renters insurance. The Red Cross helped them get into a hotel for the night, but if you're interested in helping the couple further, Mariah's email is: mariahf08@yahoo.com.
Crews said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
