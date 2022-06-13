SPOKANE, Wash. - After two days of searching, Spokane County emergency crews have not been able to find a 20-year-old swimmer who was reportedly swept away in the cold waters of the Spokane River.
The drowning was reported on Saturday around 4 p.m.. Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies, Spokane Valley deputies and Spokane Valley Fire Department crews were sent to an area near Boulder Beach.
Sonar scans and aerial units were requested but the male was never found.
Sunday, dive teams and K9 units returned to continue the search despite the dangers presented by a high flows and amount of debris in the waters. The male was still not found.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
County deputies also advise even strong swimmers to stay out of the river while the flow is this high and water is cold as they could easily become incapacitated. Those who choose to enter the river are asked to wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket.