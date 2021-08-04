20 years later, Spokane asking for firefighters to register for 9/11 memorial climb

SPOKANE, Wash. - Twenty years later on 9/11, Spokane will hold a memorial stair climb to honor and remember the firefighters who lost their lives. 

According to Spokane City Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, local firefighters will climb the equivalent of  the World Trade Center, 110 stories. 

The event will be held at the Bank of America Center in downtown Spokane. It is limited to 343 firefighters and is open to any firefighter across the region or country. 

Firefighters can register here

