SPOKANE, Wash. - Healing Hooves will deploy 200 goats at Hangman Parks in six days. This is made possible through partnerships with Spokane City Council's Public Safety and Community Health Committee and Parks and Recreation.
The intent is for the goats to chew away at weedy vegetation to mitigate the risk of fire and reduce the use of manual labor and expensive machinery.
Due to COVID-19, this is a limited attendance event and will be restricted to media and city staff and officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.