SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted of murder for the stabbing death of a Sharlotte McGill on the Centennial Trail in May of 2012 appears to have been arrested again, this time for assault and resisting arrest.
According to the Spokane County Jail roster, 28-year-old Avondre Graham was booked on Jan. 27 for assault and resisting arrest. Additional charges were added on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, including assault with sexual motivation and unlawful imprisonment.
Avondre C. Graham, born Jan. 26, 1995, is listed in the Spokane County Court Viewer for the recent charges. There are three separate defendant files for the same name, middle initial and birthday, so it isn't clear this Graham is the same person who killed McGill.
A comparison of the files with the jail roster indicates the two most recent files belong to the same person, however no definitive connection can be made to the Graham who killed McGill.
NonStop Local KHQ reached out to the Spokane Police Department to confirm both Avondre C. Grahams are the same person. A spokesperson for SPD said the department would look into it on Monday.
Graham pleaded guilty in the murder of McGill in 2013 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was initially arrested in 2012 for a second attack on the Centennial Trail, for which he was later sentenced to 14 months in prison.