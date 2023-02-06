SPOKANE, Wash. - Two-time felon, 28-year-old Avondre Graham, was arrested last month for attacking a woman and attempting to sexually assault her. He is the same man convicted of murdering a woman on the Centennial Trail in 2012.
According to a release from Spokane Police Department (SPD), a woman was walking near Main and Stevens in downtown Spokane when she was accosted by Graham, allegedly making a vulgar sexual comment before suddenly assaulting her, knocking her to the ground and striking her repeatedly.
Several bystanders heard the commotion and quickly came to the woman's aid, interrupting the assault and causing Graham to flee.
Officers responding to the incident interviewed witnesses and began a search for the suspect. Around an hour later, Graham was located and detained near the Monroe Street Bridge.
SPD described Graham as acting violently while attempting to detain him, headbutting and kicking officers. The release alleged Graham reached for an officer's firearm while claiming he would take the gun and kill the officer.
Investigators found numerous pieces of evidence linking Graham to the assault. He was booked into Spokane County Jail on charges including second-degree assault with sexual motivation and resisting arrest, with further charges possible. SPD stated he is facing additional charges for an unrelated investigation.
Graham is under supervised release through the Department of Corrections. In 2013, he pled guilty to second-degree murder after stabbing a woman on the Centennial Trail the year before. He was also convicted of second-degree robbery after attacking another woman in the same area.
Updated on Feb. 6 at 12 p.m.
