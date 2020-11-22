The 2020 Apple Cup has been cancelled due to Washington State University not meeting the minimum number of scholarship players available.
The game is being ruled a no contest by the Pac-12, who released the statement on Sunday saying "not contesting this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and fans."
Following the announcement from the Pac-12, WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun released a statement saying that he is working with league officials in hopes that a "scenario would emerge that would allow us to reschedule the game at a later point this season."
University of Washington Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen responded in a statement as well saying "this is so disappointing for our players, coaches, and staff, as well as Husky nation as we were all looking forward to the Boeing Apple Cup this week."
Cohen concluded her statement by saying the Huskies are looking for other opponents to play in place of WSU.
Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel also reported that both parties have a "strong desire" to reschedule the game.
This news comes just one day after WSU cancelled their Saturday game against Stanford. Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura announced having tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The Apple Cup was set to take place Saturday Nov. 28 in Pullman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.