The annual Hometown Harvest is happening now and we are already seeing amazing donations flooding in from across the Inland Northwest!
So far we have seen over $4,330,018 donated in Washington and North Idaho and $476,325 donated alone in Eastern Washington.
The food drive isn't over yet though! You can still donate to area Safeway and Albertsons until December 31.
Northwest Harvest and KHQ thank you for your amazing support!
