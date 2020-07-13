SPOKANE, Wash. - Another big Spokane sporting event has been canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spike & Dig, one of the world's largest outdoor co-ed six-on-six volleyball tournaments, will not be taking place this year.
The news was announced with a post on the event's website. The post said that the decision came with the guidance of the Spokane Regional Health District as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise in Spokane County.
"We understand this is a disappointing outcome for our players and spectators, as we are disappointed too, but this pandemic has forced us to make difficult choices to ensure we can come back strong and healthy in 2021," the post read in part.
Teams who have already entered the will be contacted and have the opportunity to apply their registration to the 2021 tournament, or be refunded.
