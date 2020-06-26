SPOKANE, Wash. - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, another Spokane event has decided to cancel.
The Spokane Greek Festival will not be taking place this year according to the event's Facebook page.
"With great sadness, we have decided to not hold a Greek Festival this year due to the uncertainties with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic," the post said.
After 84 years of consecutive festivals, organizers said the decision to cancel was not an easy one, but on that was made "with love and concern for the members of our church and of the greater Spokane community."
