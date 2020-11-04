Big Sky Conference

The Big Sky Conference released their 2021 football schedule on Wednesday. 

Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in the statement, “this spring football season certainly will be unique, and I am confident that all who care about our conference share in the sentiment that we cannot wait to watch our student-athletes and coaches compete for a Big Sky title and contend for the FCS championship." 

2021 Schedule: 

February 27

Eastern Washington at Portland State

Northern Colorado at Idaho

Weber State at Idaho State

Montana at Northern Arizona

Montana State at UC Davis

Southern Utah at Cal Poly

March 6

Montana at Eastern Washington

Idaho at Idaho State

Montana State at Weber State

Portland State at Northern Arizona

Southern Utah at Northern Colorado

UC Davis at Cal Poly

March 13

Eastern Washington at UC Davis

Portland State at Idaho

Idaho State at Southern Utah

Cal Poly at Montana

Northern Colorado at Montana State

Northern Arizona at Weber State

March 27

Idaho at Eastern Washington

Idaho State at Northern Colorado

Montana State at Montana

Northern Arizona at Cal Poly

UC Davis at Portland State

Weber State at Southern Utah

April 3

Eastern Washington at Montana State

Montana at Idaho

UC Davis at Idaho State

Southern Utah at Northern Arizona

Northern Colorado at Weber State

Cal Poly at Portland State

April 10

Cal Poly at Eastern Washington

Idaho at Southern Utah

Idaho State at Montana State

Portland State at Montana

Northern Arizona at Northern Colorado

Weber State at UC Davis

