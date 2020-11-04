The Big Sky Conference released their 2021 football schedule on Wednesday.
Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in the statement, “this spring football season certainly will be unique, and I am confident that all who care about our conference share in the sentiment that we cannot wait to watch our student-athletes and coaches compete for a Big Sky title and contend for the FCS championship."
2021 Schedule:
February 27
Eastern Washington at Portland State
Northern Colorado at Idaho
Weber State at Idaho State
Montana at Northern Arizona
Montana State at UC Davis
Southern Utah at Cal Poly
March 6
Montana at Eastern Washington
Idaho at Idaho State
Montana State at Weber State
Portland State at Northern Arizona
Southern Utah at Northern Colorado
UC Davis at Cal Poly
March 13
Eastern Washington at UC Davis
Portland State at Idaho
Idaho State at Southern Utah
Cal Poly at Montana
Northern Colorado at Montana State
Northern Arizona at Weber State
March 27
Idaho at Eastern Washington
Idaho State at Northern Colorado
Montana State at Montana
Northern Arizona at Cal Poly
UC Davis at Portland State
Weber State at Southern Utah
April 3
Eastern Washington at Montana State
Montana at Idaho
UC Davis at Idaho State
Southern Utah at Northern Arizona
Northern Colorado at Weber State
Cal Poly at Portland State
April 10
Cal Poly at Eastern Washington
Idaho at Southern Utah
Idaho State at Montana State
Portland State at Montana
Northern Arizona at Northern Colorado
Weber State at UC Davis
