SPOKANE,Wash. - Ben Gregg, a four-star recruit from Clackamas, Ore., commits to Gonzaga University.
This strong power forward picked the Bulldogs over 11 other offers: Arizona, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Portland, Portland State, Texas, Texas Tech, USC, Virginia Tech, Washington State University.
Gregg's decision was not a big surprise since he has mentioned in previous interviews that Gonzaga has always been his "dream school". However, he did not receive an official scholarship offer from the Bulldogs until earlier last month.
Rated at No. 54 in the Nation for the class of 2021, Greg averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game last season.
