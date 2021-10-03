While fire conditions in Washington were historically bad in 2021, the official number of wildfires in the state were surprisingly similar to 2020, with almost 400,000 fewer acres burned this year.
According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, 2021 saw 89 large fires across the state compared to the 86 recorded in 2020. This year the state recorded 1,872,574 acres burned in comparison to last year which only saw 1,474,139 acres burned.
While the 2021 wildfire season was statistically similar to 2020, the weather conditions this year were far worse. Washington recorded the hottest and driest year on record. Precipitation was at its lowest point and temperatures consistently sat in the triple-digits in parts of the state.