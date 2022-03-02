MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Headliners have been announced for the 2022 Grant County Fair, which takes places Aug. 16-20.
Country band Lonestar will be performing on the Brian Lee Miller Stage on Thursday, Aug. 18 and 7:30 p.m.
Kameron Marlowe will be performing Friday, Aug. 19. Marlowe is best known for appearing as a top 24 contestant on The Voice in 2018.
Three tribute bands will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Jukebox Heroes, a Foreigner tribute, Barracuda, a Heart tribute, and Stone in Love, a Journey tribute will perform on the Brian Lee Miller stage starting at 6 p.m.
A headliner is still in the works for Saturday night.
All concerts are free to fair attendees, but VIP tickets go on sale March 11 at gcfairgrounds.com.