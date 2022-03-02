Lonestar

Lonestar Credit: Taylor Ballantyne LLC 6/04/2021

 Taylor Ballantyne LLC

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Headliners have been announced for the 2022 Grant County Fair, which takes places Aug. 16-20.

Country band Lonestar will be performing on the Brian Lee Miller Stage on Thursday, Aug. 18 and 7:30 p.m.

Kameron Marlowe will be performing Friday, Aug. 19. Marlowe is best known for appearing as a top 24 contestant on The Voice in 2018.

Three tribute bands will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Jukebox Heroes, a Foreigner tribute, Barracuda, a Heart tribute, and Stone in Love, a Journey tribute will perform on the Brian Lee Miller stage starting at 6 p.m.

A headliner is still in the works for Saturday night.

All concerts are free to fair attendees, but VIP tickets go on sale March 11 at gcfairgrounds.com.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!