2022 Hoopfest poster features Central Valley standouts Lexie and Lacie Hull
SPOKANE, Wash. - The largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is returning to Spokane on June 25-26.
 
This year's Hoopfest poster features Lexie and Lacie Hull, who both graduated from Central Valley High School and went on to play basketball at Stanford University. 
 
The Hull sisters are 5-time Hoopfest champions, 2-time high school state champions, 1-time national high school champions and 1-time NCAA tournament champions.
 
Earlier this month, Lexie was picked sixth in the 2022 WNBA draft.

If you're interested in registering for Hoopfest, click here.

