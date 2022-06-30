Spokane may be synonymous with basketball, running and occasionally ice skating, but this weekend Spokane is all about karate as thousands of athletes and spectators pack The Podium for the 2022 National Karate Championship.
"They flew in, they're staying at our hotels, they're eating at our restaurants, they're shopping, they're recreating and that's all new money that our city wouldn't have seen," Vice President of Spokane Sports Ashley Blake said about the impact to our local economy.
Blake was spearheading the effort to bring the tournament to Spokane and originally it was supposed to be held at the Convention Center in 2020, but the pandemic put the event on hold which Blake says wasn't necessarily a bad thing.
"The delay actually helped us because it landed so that we could host this at The Podium, our latest and greatest sports venue for Spokane," Blake said. "The Podium absolutely set us apart."
The tournament began Thursday and while those competing are focused on the tournament, when they're not putting their skills on full display, they're admiring the beauty of Spokane.
"You guys have a beautiful city here," Travis Hintziel, a karate coach from Texas said. "It's a great place to be. I really love it here."
Hintziel's fellow coach and competitor Eva Alexander agreed.
"I really like Spokane. The venue is huge and we're right on the river," Alexander said.
But while admiring the Lilac City is inevitable in their free time, for some competing this weekend, Spokane is the stepping stone to the next stage.
"In this tournament for the elite category, they're selecting people that will represent the United States going to international events," Hintziel said.
Notable, if you're uninitiated in the world of karate, is the age range of the athletes.
"I'm 69, 70 in November," Linda Weimer, who came all the way from Chattanooga, Tennessee, said. "If I'm 90 and I'm able to do it, why quit?"
Linda got into karate in her 50s.
"It was something that I had always wanted to do so I met Corey Green, my Sensei and he encouraged me to do it," Linda said.
With Green's coaching and her hard-work and determination, Linda found success in the sport she had always wanted to try.
"I'm a 4-time National Champion," Linda proudly said.
She also won a bronze for her Bo Staff routine on Thursday.
If you'd like to watch the amazing athletes like Linda at the 2022 National Karate Championships this weekend, tickets are still available and can be purchased by clicking here.