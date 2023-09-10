SPOKANE, Wash. — Players have five days to register for the Hooptown Basketball Youth League.
Hooptown Youth League (HYL) is a first come, first serve basketball league with teams for Kindergarten to 2nd Grade Recreational (Rec), 3rd through 6th Rec, and Competitive. Scholarships and discount eligibility are available for players looking to join.
According to the official HYL website, improvements for 2023-2024 have been made for young players to have more opportunities and improve the quality of HYL.
HYL has expanded the competitive season with more games ending in January, adding new clinics for coaches and referees and lowering the Hoopfest age to incoming 1st and 2nd graders.
Recreational teams are available for grades K-6 players at any skill level looking for fun. Hooptown also said they have a 3rd-6th grade competitive team with prior team basketball experience, better than average skills for their grade level, understand the game's rules and are looking to play for a more extended season, as per HYl.
HYL is looking for staff members for the upcoming season. These positions include game official, coaches, score clock operator and gym supervisor. Qualifications vary depending on the job.