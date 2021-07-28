Lewiston Police arrested a 21-year-old man for a hit-and-run after the passenger in his car called the police to report they had just hit someone.
On Tuesday, July 27, Lewiston Police and paramedics responded to calls of a vehicle vs pedestrian collision near Jack in the Box in the 1900 block of G Street.
Officers located the victim, a 27-year-old woman from Culdesac, lying in the roadway. The vehicle who hit her had fled the scene.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital before being transported to Spokane due to her injuries.
Meanwhile, the 18-year-old passenger in the car called police and said she was in the car that had just struck the victim. That information lead to police locating and arresting 21-year-old Drayven Pickett of Lewison for Failure to Stop at the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury or Death, which is a felony.
Pickett was booked into the Nez Perce County Jail. Anyone who has additional information about this collision is asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department and speak with Sgt Craig Roberts.