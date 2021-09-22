SPOKANE, Wash. - A 21-year-old is held in Spokane County Jail Wednesday after allegedly blowing through a stoplight, striking another vehicle and fatally injuring the driver inside, according to police and witnesses.
The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night at W. Indiana Ave. and N Washington St.
Arriving officers could see that the one of the people involved in the crash was seriously injured and administered aid in the field. The woman in her 60s was taken to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.
Witnesses told police they saw the suspect, Tyrell Hemphill, blow through a red light traveling what they believed was double the speed limit. Major Crimes collision specialists also investigated the scene.
Hemphill was booked into jail on vehicular homicide charges. He has been in Spokane courts multiple times this year on speeding and other driving-related charges.