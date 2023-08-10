SPOKANE, Wash – Charlie Birkland shot his mother and stepfather Tuesday morning and says regret doesn't begin to sum up how he feels, "I don't think regret is a strong enough word."
Birkland says although his family isn't perfect, they were, quote, "a dream" that unfortunately turned into a nightmare. He detailed what sounded like a tumultuous relationship with the pair but insisted he loved them. Still, he says after he learned where his stepfather kept his gun-locker key, he took the opportunity to protect himself.
"If something did happen, I would be able to grab the gun, for a real problem, not some blind act of wrath."
Birkland says on Tuesday; his family got into what he called a small argument…and he just snapped.
"Instead of years and years of being able to abuse them back, it was just in one explosive moment."
Birkland says he initially wanted to shoot himself but didn't want to put his mother through seeing him like that, so he shot at his mother and stepfather to get their attention.
"So I just shot them to make them go away but I didn't try to shoot to kill, cause, I didn't aim the weapon." Said Birkland, "To maim them or scare them just to try and be just a demonstration of power, I guess just to be like stop ignoring each other."
Birkland says in the immediate aftermath; he made a plan, "I need to report myself."
He says he left the home but was able to flag down an officer in the parking lot of a fire station.
Now, as he awaits the courts, judge, and jury, he says whatever happens, the damage has been done.
"Even if I served my time, I've destroyed my life."