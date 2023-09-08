SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was sentenced to ten years for a deadly north Spokane shooting in 2020 on Thursday.
22-year-old Bradley Willy was charged with first-degree murder following an investigation into the shooting of 38-year-old Lonnie Montoya. On July 24, 2020, SPD says Willy shot Montoya during an argument in north Spokane.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Montoya died from a gunshot wound to the neck/head area; the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Willy was arrested on Aug. 4, 2020, and was booked into the Spokane County Jail on a $1 million bond. SPD says a plea agreement was reached leading to the Sept. 7 sentencing. As part of the plea agreement, Willy pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.