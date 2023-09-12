SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies are asking the public to help locate a 22-year-old man who was last seen on Sept. 6 at his home on north Willow Road.
A family member reported 22-year-old Daniel A. Pronkin missing on Sept. 9. It was believed that he was driving his red 2002 Honda Civic because it was not left at his home.
As an adult, people are free to leave or travel without letting other know. However, Pronkin was entered into the computer system as a possible missing/welfare check.
This means that law enforcement would be notified if he was contacted or had his name checked anywhere.
On Sept. 12 around 12:05 a.m., Spokane Valley deputies were called to the Dishman Hills area for a suspicious vehicle. At the area, security reported a red Honda Civic that has been in the parking lot since Sept. 7.
The car was determined to belong to Pronkin. As deputies investigated, they saw that the vehicle was locked and unoccupied. Inside the vehicle was a cell phone and a wallet sitting on the passenger seat.
There were no apparent signs of criminal activity or notes indicating where Pronkin may have gone.
Deputies and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) began to search a heavily wooded area around where the car was left. They also broadcasted announcements in an attempt to locate him, but all were unsuccessful.
This morning, deputies left on foot to check the area as well, but did not find Pronkin.
At this time it is unknown if Daniel Pronkin is in the Dishman Hills area or if he left with someone to a different location.
Daniel Pronkin is a 22-year-old white man, approximately 5'7", weighs 165 pounds, has brown hair with brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black/gray shirt with dark pants.
If you have seen Pronkin or know about his whereabouts, please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case #10136524.